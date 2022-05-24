AMD wants to satisfy the market, where cheaper laptops with fewer compromises are always in demand, plus the new PC CPUs promise more than the usual performance increase generation after generation, as well as support for some technologies that can improve the speed and fluidity of the game. .

During her keynote for Computex 2022, Lisa Su, CEO of chip giant AMD, previewed new products and technologies that we can expect to see starting in the next few months and heading into the rest of 2022.

They include the next generation long Ryzen 7000 series of codenamed 5nm desktop CPUs “Rafael”and related platform architecture, as well as new Ryzen CPUs (codenamed “Mendocino”) targeting budget laptops and Chromebooks costing € 399- € 699.

The new cheap mobile CPUs aren’t seismic news, but the products they drive are what people are looking for. In this case, AMD will ramp up its low-end Ryzen mobile chips for Windows laptops and Chromebooks, apparently upgrades for the Ryzen 3 5425U and 5425C (although AMD hasn’t specified the name of the lines).

Most notably with the RDNA integrated graphics 2 and some of the latest power-saving technologies that will enable laptops to reach AMD’s goal of 10 hours of battery life in mixed use. Switching to RDNA 2 alone should provide a notable advantage for those laptops.

AMD Next Generation PC CPU

AMD ditched its upcoming Zen 4 architecture a bit at CES 2022 and today offered a lot more details, including the fact that it appears to be on track for the second half of this year.

Zen 4 is based on two 5nm chipsets containing processor cores that share space with a 6nm supporting chipset that adds an integrated GPU based on its RDNA 2 architecture, recently incorporated into its Ryzen 6000 mobile processors with HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.

It also catches up with Intel with support for DDR5 memory, Wi-Fi 6E, and up to 24 lanes for state-of-the-art PCIe Gen 5 slot storage and graphics. The cores have double the L2 cache (1MB per core) and an expanded instruction set for enable greater acceleration of AI.

AMD says that all of this results in a more than 15% increase in single core performance and allows for a maximum boost frequency of over 5 GHz. While it has substantially narrowed the gap, AMD still tends to chase Intel for speed. single-core, which applications tend to use for short-burst intensive processing.

There are no PCIe 5 NVMe SSDs shipping yet, but AMD says at least Crucial should have one ready when the new motherboards launch in the fall. Speaking of motherboards, the Ryzen 7000 uses a new socket, AM5, which has a higher pin count than AM4, as well as native support for a processor power draw of 170 watts (AM4 is 142 watts).

One drawback of the new architecture: it doesn’t support DDR5, only DDR4. Since DDR5 is even more expensive than DDR4, it means you can’t build a cheap build and wait for prices to drop to upgrade.

The motherboard chipsets will be available in three versions, just like they do today: an X670 Extreme for control freak overclockers, with PCIe 5 in all; X670 with overclocking based, at least one PCIe 5 m.2 NVMe and optional PCIe 5 slot for the graphics card; and a mainstream B650, which only has PCIe 5 for the m.2 SSD. Motherboards for the first wave of systems will come from the usual suspects, ASRock, Asus, BioStar, Gigabyte and MSI.

The company also announced a new addition to its repertoire of “smart” gaming laptops, SmartAccess Storage, which incorporates support for Windows 11’s DirectStorage, the technology used by the Xbox Series X and S, to speed up the loading of games and resources. game from an SSD.

By performing texture decompression on the graphics chip and giving the GPU direct access to system memory (SmartAccess Memory), allowing it to take a faster route to graphics memory rather than the usual long ride through the CPU.

It joins SmartShift Max, which can mix power as needed between CPU and GPU in supported games to maximize speed where it’s needed most, and SmartAccess Graphics, which intelligently switches the display connection between integrated and discrete graphics processors (a convenient modification that uses less power than typical hybrid graphic design), as well as SmartShift Ecowhich can automatically switch between GPUs when it detects you’ve unplugged the power supply.

All of these go into a laptop that AMD dubbed the AMD Advantage, which like Intel’s Evo brand, means it uses the most current AMD chips and technologies. This summer, Corsair will launch a new AMD Advantage laptop, which AMD says is the first optimized for streaming, the Corsair Voyager.

“Optimized” means it incorporates Elgato (owned by Corsair) streaming technology with dedicated software and 10 keyboard keys to emulate a Stream Deck and FHD webcam plus software based on Elgato Facecam. You will be able to purchase customized versions of the Voyager via Origin PC (also owned by Corsair).