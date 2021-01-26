SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) – The chip company AMD (AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)) is profiting strongly from the growth in the PC market and the expansion of data centers in the corona pandemic. In the past quarter, sales rose 53 percent year-on-year to a good 3.2 billion dollars, as the Intel competitor announced after the US market closed on Tuesday. Profits jumped from $ 170 million a year ago to $ 1.78 billion. Of this, however, about $ 1.3 billion went back to a tax credit.

In the business with PC processors and graphics chips, sales increased by 18 percent to 1.96 billion dollars. The long decline in sales of personal computers increased significantly during the Corona crisis thanks to the high demand for notebooks for home work.

At AMD, however, the division that supplies chips for servers and game consoles grew particularly strongly – from $ 465 million a year ago to just under $ 1.3 billion. In the pandemic, with its sharp increase in video conferencing, among other things, infrastructure providers expanded the capacity of their data centers. Chips from AMD are also in the new consoles from Sony and Microsoft, which came onto the market at the end of last year./so/DP/he