Here we are: the new version of the AMD Upscaling system is ready to make its debut. Today, the Santa Clara house has released several information on the subject, in addition to the first list of titles that will support the FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0.

“The next generation of AMD’s widely adopted open-source and cross-platform upscaling technology, FSR 2.0, helps to increase the frame rate in supported games by using previous frame data to provide image quality similar to or better than native to all. resolutions.”

“It supports a wide range of graphics products and platforms, including AMD and select competing solutions, without requiring dedicated machine learning hardware. The first game to add support for AMD FSR 2.0 is Deathloop from Arkane Studios and Bethesda – expected to be available via an update on May 12, 2022. Other games that plan to add support for the technology in the coming months include Asterigos, Delysium, EVE Online, Farming Simulator 22, Forspoken, Grounded, Microsoft Flight Simulator, NiShuiHan, Perfect World Remake, Swordsman Remake, and Unknown 9: Awakening.”

The arrival of FSR 2.0 must also make new generation console users happy, as the technology will also be supported by Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. If all goes as it should go, we are preparing to witness a revolution on these machines .

Source: AMD