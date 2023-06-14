AMD has announced the new AMD Ryzen Pro 7040 Series Mobile Processors, which bring “Zen 4” architecture, RDNA 3 integrated graphics, and a dedicated Ryzen AI engine to high-end Windows 11 business laptops. Based on 4-nanometer construction technology, the Ryzen Pro 7040 series offers increased performance and efficiency for business applications, with up to 17% performance increase over x86 technology. This processor series is also equipped with Ryzen AI to enable premium AI experiences. “More than half (52%) of IT managers surveyed say they lack the proper technology infrastructure needed to manage AI workloads,” said Matthew Unangst, senior director, commercial client and workstation, AMD. “The new Ryzen Pro 7040 series combines incredible performance and battery life to meet the demands of the modern workforce, while also offering a new dedicated AI engine on select models to help meet the demands of AI transformation.” AMD also announced Ryzen Pro 7000 Series desktop processors, featuring integrated Radeon graphics, up to 12 highly efficient cores, and boost up to 5.4GHz. Systems built around these chips will debut in June.