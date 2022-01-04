AMD presented to the CES 2022 a couple of pretty cheap new graphics cards for desktop PCs, namely Radeon RX 6500 XT and RX 6400, both models that have been the subject of rumors in recent weeks.

These are budget GPUs aimed at 1080p gaming, with affordable prices – 6500 XT starts from $ 199, while as far as the RX 6400 is concerned, it doesn’t come with a price tag, but it will be a bit cheaper (there is no MSRP mentioned, mainly because this graphics card will only be sold in pre-built PCs, not to consumers).

The Radeon RX 6500 XT GPU is a Navi 24 (6nm) GPU and boasts 1,024 Stream Processors, with 4GB GDDR6 memory. AMD tested it at 1080p (high settings) and claims the GPU is up to 35% faster when gaming than Nvidia’s GTX 1650. The 6500 XT will be produced by various third-party graphics card manufacturers from January 19th including ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire and XFX.

The RX 6400, on the other hand, will not be sold as a standalone packaged product, but will only be available for pre-assembled PCs. In other words, you will only be able to get this particular Navi GPU in a pre-built system and the expected launch date is further away as well.

Source: The Verge