“Taiwan should pay the US for its defense because it gives nothing to the country.” With this simple statement Donald Trump has led to a collapse in the shares of all companies that produce processors in Taiwan, starting with TSMC itself, whose value is falling to its July lows.

The tycoon, during a long interview with Bloomberg BusinessWeek, then doubled down: “I know Taiwan very well, I respect its people very much. They have practically 100% of our chip business. I think Taiwan should pay us if it wants to be defended. We are no different from an insurance company. Taiwan gives us nothing.”

TSMC value in the last 5 days

Given that Trump is currently ahead in the polls, statements like this carry a lot of weight: unlike South Korea and Japan, in fact, Taiwan does not enjoy a formal defense agreement and for this reason the support of the USA is far from a given. Up to now it has helped maintain a delicate balance between Taiwan and China, but for years China has been trying to take back the island of Formosa.

Of course, today an escalation in Taiwan would have devastating consequences for the entire American economy, starting with the technology industry that lives on the processors produced in Taiwan by TSMC. But in the future, who knows. Intel is increasing production in various parts of the world, but it is not yet ready to handle all the orders. It will probably be ready in three years and that is why according to sources in the American army, 2027 could be the year in which China will try to take back Taipei.

It is no coincidence that Intel is the only one that has not suffered losses after Trump’s statements. NVIDIA, AMD and Qualcomm are instead losing on the stock market what they gained in the rally of the last few weeks.