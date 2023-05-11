The approval by the Senate of the Provisional Measure on Transfer Pricing represents a milestone for Brazil’s international integration, in the opinion of Amcham Brasil. “Brazilian regulations are now in line with the best international practices, making the country more attractive as a production and investment destination,” says the entity’s CEO, Abrão Neto.

The text approved today regulates the payment of Corporate Income Tax and Social Contribution on Net Income on controlled transactions with related parties abroad – for example a company and its branch in another country. The estimate of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, is to raise up to R$ 23 billion in 2024.

In the view of Amcham Brasil, the current system of Transfer Pricing in Brazil distances itself from international practices (not following the so-called arm’s length principle), removing the country’s competitiveness in attracting investments and hindering a more competitive commercial integration with the rest of the world .