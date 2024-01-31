Study was carried out in partnership with PoderData; “Amcham Flight Plan 2024” event will be at B3 headquarters, in São Paulo

A Amcham Brazil (American Chamber of Commerce for Brazil) will promote the event “Amcham Flight Plan 2024” on Monday (5.Feb.2024). O Power360 is a partner in the realization. It will bring together 150 CEOs and presidents of companies to discuss the year's economic prospects and challenges. It will be at B3 headquarters, in São Paulo, at 9:25 am. sign up here to follow live.

At the meeting, Amcham's CEO, Abrão Neto, will present the “Flight Plan 2024” survey, with 775 Brazilian businesspeople. It was carried out in partnership with the PowerDateresearch division of the Power360. It brings the impact of the approval of the tax reform, the priorities of the government's economic agenda in 2024 and the impact of the North American elections in Brazil. It was held from January 3rd to 18th.

The opening of the event will be at 9:25 am, with Marcelo Marangon, president of Citi Brazil and president of the Board of Amcham Brasil. The presentation of the “Flight Plan 2024” research will be at 9:35 am.

Panels will be held from 9:45 am. The event will close at 12:45 pm.

O Power360 List the schedule below: