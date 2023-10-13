Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/10/2023 – 18:37

Trade between Brazil and the USA reached a cumulative total of US$55.5 billion until September 2023 and reached the 2nd highest mark in the historical series, behind only last year’s result. The information comes from the Brazil-USA Trade Monitor prepared by Amcham Brasil and released this Friday, 13th.

Compared to 2022, bilateral trade fell 17.4%, driven by the 26.5% drop in imports, which represents US$10.4 billion less. Exports had a more modest reduction of 4.5%.

According to the entity, last year, there was a combination of high international prices and expansion in the exchange of some energy goods, which enabled the good rates achieved. “The reduction observed so far in bilateral exchanges is concentrated in a few sectors”, assessed the CEO of Amcham Brasil, Abrão Neto.

“In general, trade remains dynamic, with growth in most products and a positive outlook, especially in items with greater added value and technological intensity”, he added. According to the document, the relative importance of industrial goods in Brazil’s exports to the USA increased, from 78.5% to 81.6%.

Furthermore, five of the 10 most sold products in Brazil increased in value in the period, with emphasis on petroleum fuels (106.9%), fruit juices (58.5%), civil engineering equipment (40.5% ), cellulose (9.1%) and iron or steel semi-finished products (7.0%).

Among the products imported by Brazil from the USA, there was an increase in measuring instruments and devices (22.5%), motors and non-electric machines (14.6%); aircraft (13.0%), ethylene polymers (1.9%) and insecticides and fungicides (0.1%).

The report also revealed that Brazil’s trade deficit with the USA fell by 80% in the year, compared to the same period in 2022, falling from US$11.5 billion to US$2.3 billion.