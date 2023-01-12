The fans of the two teams have been battling each other since the death of Ciro Esposito in 2014. And even if away games for direct matches have been banned since then, the championship challenge is frightening at the end of the month. With a possible encore in the cup

Tensions between Naples and Rome are back. The rivalry, which became deep and dangerous after the murder of the blue fan Ciro Esposito by the Giallorossi ultras Daniele De Santis before the final of the Italian Cup between Naples and Fiorentina at the Olimpico stadium on May 3, 2014, has flared up again after the violent clashes on the A1 last Sunday. And the fire doesn’t look set to go out anytime soon. This is confirmed by the banner that appeared last night in the capital: “You’ve been screaming for revenge for years, but not even 50 against 300. Forget it, listen to me”. A clear reference to what happened on the highway. See also Gavi's medical part

Double jeopardy — But what will happen now? In the stadiums, the situation does not appear risky given that, precisely since Esposito’s death, due to the challenges between the two clubs, the Romanisti (resident in Lazio) have no longer been able to set foot in San Paolo/Maradona and the Neapolitan fans (resident in Campania) they have been to the Olimpico more than once. Today more than ever it is clear that this foresight will be maintained. However, something could happen outside the plants. The calendar foresees Naples-Rome on 29 January: isn’t it an opportunity to resume the interrupted discussion on the A1? A few days later, on February 1st, Spalletti’s team and Mourinho’s team could then return to face each other in the Italian Cup, in the event that they pass both round of 16 against Cremonese and Genoa.

Wait — All while waiting to know today the decision of the Analysis Committee for the safety of sporting events (Casms), which seems intent on banning away games for fans of Naples and Rome even if it is not clear for how long. In any case, if the Azzurri and Giallorossi ultras travel again, the Observatory will make sure not to risk points of contact as happened last Sunday, with Napoli busy in Genoa at 6pm and Roma in Milan at 8.45pm. See also Furia Mou on referees: "They took away our right to win games"

