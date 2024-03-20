Was arrested by the Turin flying squad on charges of attempted murder, a young Italian in his early twenties believed to be responsible for the machete wounding in the Piedmontese capital, of a young 24 year old, attacked yesterday while he was traveling on a scooter. According to the reconstruction, the victim was reached by two men on a scooter, one of whom got out of the vehicle and hit him several times in the left leg which the doctors were forced to amputate during a delicate surgical operation to which he underwent in the night.

The suspect was located in a hotel in the Piedmontese capital and taken to the police station to be interviewed by investigators. The reasons for the gesture are still being ascertained, just as the search for his accomplice is still underway. The victim is still hospitalized in serious condition.