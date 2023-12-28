Ambush in Bari, 45-year-old shot dead while riding a scooter. It's a hunt for attackers

A man of around 45 years old died under a hail of gunshots in via Canonico Bux, in the Libertà district of Bari. From what we understand, the man was riding his scooter, near his home, when he was reached by one or more people who killed him. The 118 health workers were on site, who confirmed his death, and the police officers and the Flying Squad of the Bari police station, who will shed light on the exact dynamics of the matter.

