The Israeli Army reported on Wednesday (13) that nine of its soldiers, including two senior commanders, were killed in an ambush carried out by Hamas terrorists in the north of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday (12).

According to the Army, this was the deadliest incident for Israeli troops since the beginning of the ground offensive against the terrorist group Hamas, which began in October after attacks that killed more than a thousand people on Jewish soil.

According to the military statement, the nine soldiers were members of the elite Golani Brigade. They were attacked by armed Hamas terrorists in Shejaiya, which Israeli authorities say is one of the most fortified Hamas strongholds in the Palestinian enclave. Among the dead were Colonel Itzhak Ben Basat, head of the Golani Brigade commander team, and Lieutenant Colonel Tomer Grinberg, commander of the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade.

Another soldier, who was the tenth to die this Tuesday, was identified as Team Sergeant Oriya Yaakov, from the 614th Combat Engineering Corps Battalion. According to Israel, he lost his life in a confrontation with terrorists in another location in northern Gaza.

The Israeli Army said soldiers who died in the terrorists' ambush entered a three-building complex to search and found the entrance to a tunnel. When they entered one of the buildings, Hamas terrorists detonated an explosive device, threw grenades and opened fire on them. A rescue force was sent to help the injured soldiers, but they were also the target of intense gunfire and explosions.

Despite the casualties, the Israeli Army said it continued precision strikes against terrorist targets and infrastructure across the Gaza Strip, and managed to strike more than 250 targets throughout Tuesday. Israeli forces say fighting against terrorists is intensifying in several areas of the enclave, especially in Khan Younis in the south and in Jabalia and Beit Lahia in the north.

Since the start of the war against Hamas, 115 Israeli soldiers have been killed and more than 1,600 have been injured. The Israeli offensive aims to rescue the 135 hostages kidnapped in October who remain in captivity in Gaza, as well as eliminating all military capacity of the Palestinian terrorist group that has controlled the enclave since 2007.