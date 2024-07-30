Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of El Chapo Guzman kidnapped Ismael The May Zambada to hand him over to the United States authorities. That is the hypothesis that has gained strength after the fall of Zambada, founder of the Sinaloa Cartel and one of the most feared and powerful criminals in the world. El Mayo, who had not set foot in jail in more than five decades of criminal career, was arrested last Thursday along with Guzmán López after landing in a private plane in Santa Teresa (New Mexico), near the border city of El Paso. Faced with versions of an alleged pact for his surrender, Frank Pérez, the 76-year-old boss’s lawyer, assured that his client had been “kidnapped” by the heir of his former partner. A new publication of The New York Times, Citing three federal agents, current and former officials, the report says the drug lord was tricked and ambushed by the son of his former partner and then handed over against his will on the other side of the border.

According to this version, Zambada emerged from a hiding place in the mountains of Durango to meet Guzmán López last week, in what he thought would be a friendly meeting between the two in the metropolitan area of ​​Culiacán, a stronghold of the criminal organization and capital of the state in northwestern Mexico. Pérez had declared last weekend that his client had been subdued by at least six men wearing military clothing, which raised doubts about the participation of Mexican or American agents. The Mexican government has insisted that it did not participate in the capture and that it learned of the arrest through the United States Embassy. “They forced him to get on the plane, Joaquín tied his legs to the seat and brought him to the United States against his will. Only the pilot, Joaquín and my client were on the plane,” said his legal representative.

The plane on which Zambada and Guzmán López arrived in the United States on July 25. Jose Luis Gonzalez (Reuters)

The American newspaper also cites retired and active officials who confirm that the United States has had secret contacts with members of the cartel for years and that the US government was not aware of what was happening in the hours before the arrest. The administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador made public on Monday an official report requested from the Department of Justice on the arrest, which also confirmed that Guzmán López had considered the possibility of surrendering. Journalistic investigations indicate that Washington still did not have a firm agreement with El Chapo’s son on his surrender and the official report revealed by the Mexican authorities recognizes that the US security agencies did not know that Zambada was on board the aircraft until two hours before the arrest was made, around four in the afternoon.

The hypothesis of Guzmán López’s betrayal of Zambada has set off alarm bells in Sinaloa, given the possibility of an internal war between the two prominent factions, the one led by El Mayo and the one commanded by Los Chapitos, sons of El Chapo. Ioan Grillo, one of the most experienced journalists in covering drug trafficking in Mexico, says that Los Chapitos “are on red alert” due to the possibility of “revenge,” according to one of his sources. Hours before the Times’ publication, Grillo published that Zambada had come from Culiacán to go to a medical appointment to be treated for cancer and to meet with Guzmán López and Héctor Melesio Cuén, former mayor of Culiacán, who was murdered on Thursday, hours after the arrest of both capos.

According to a former member of El Mayo’s security team, Guzmán López’s hitmen ambushed four of Zambada’s bodyguards, tied up the drug lord and drove him 35 kilometers to a ranch in Sinaloa, from where the plane supposedly took off and landed in New Mexico with both drug traffickers as the only passengers. Other versions indicated that the aircraft took off from the neighboring state of Sonora, where the Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation file to clarify the circumstances of the arrest. “It is not clear if they could have stopped at another airport in Sonora and then changed planes,” Grillo and Juan Alberto Cedillo write on the CrashOut website. “I still have an open mind about what happened,” the journalist said in an interview.

200 Army personnel arrive in Culiacán (Sinaloa State) to reinforce security in the area, on July 28. SEDENA (EFE)

In Sinaloa, the scenario in which Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda met with El Mayo is considered credible. The politician, former Secretary of Health in the State, had won a seat as a deputy for the Institutional Revolutionary Party for Sinaloa in the June elections. “Symbiosis between politics and organized crime is common. During and after campaigns, the consent of these groups is usually sought. And in this particular case, with the group of El Mayo’s people,” says a journalist from Culiacán specialized in organized crime who asks to remain anonymous. In addition, “the times and places match between the supposed meeting and where Cuén was murdered,” he adds.

The Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office held a press conference on Monday with details of the investigation into the politician’s murder. An eyewitness to the attack said that the victim told him he was going to meet with “some lawyers” who, in the end, did not show up for the meeting, which was scheduled at a country club in northern Culiacán, an area close to where the alleged meeting between El Mayo and Guzmán took place. The witness said they were intercepted by a pair of armed men at a gas station and that Melesio Cuén struggled with them when they asked him to get out so they could steal his truck. The theft of the vehicle is the main line of investigation, although authorities said they were not going to rule out any hypothesis. Prosecutors, however, did not speak of links to organized crime as one of the motives for the crime. Members of Melesio Cuén’s inner circle demand that the death be investigated as a murder and a direct attack and not as a robbery.

López Obrador’s Security Cabinet has chosen not to draw conclusions until it has more information on the arrest of Zambada and Guzmán López. The president also echoed the story of El Mayo’s defense and the blind spots of the arrest. “We need to know everything, because the lawyers say that a son of Joaquín Guzmán was the one who arrested him,” he said at his morning press conference. “They also say that he was wearing a military uniform. A military uniform from Mexico, from the United States? Where was it? Where?” he questioned. “The United States Government itself is confirming that they had been making agreements with Guzmán for some time, they even talk about two, three years of agreements, other versions talk about weeks,” he said. “They don’t talk about the other thing, about Mr. Zambada.”

The lack of transparency in the arrest has once again undermined confidence in the security agenda of the bilateral relationship, coupled with the uncertainty over the participation of US agents during the capture of El Mayo on Mexican soil, another point that has not been made clear. Nevertheless, the Mexican authorities have been careful in the days following the arrest, in the midst of the electoral campaign in the United States and with the fight against Mexican cartels and immigration as one of the main banners of the most recalcitrant conservative candidates. Nothing is clear. Less than a week has passed since El Mayo got off a plane and appeared unexpectedly on the outskirts of El Paso.

