Tens of ambulances Egyptians crossed the border crossing Rafah to transport wounded Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to receive treatment in Egyptfor the first time since the start of Israeli bombings in the Palestinian enclave, Egyptian witnesses and media reported.

Egyptian television channels show images of a long queue of other Egyptian ambulances in front of the Rafah crossing gate, the only entrance and exit to the Palestinian territory under siege that is not in the hands of Israel, and which are also scheduled to enter next door today. Palestinian to transfer “serious cases”.

According to sources, Egypt hopes to transfer some 80 wounded Gazans during the day to hospitals in the cities of Sheikh Zuaid and Al Arish, about 15 and 30 kilometers from the border crossing, respectively, where they will receive first aid, and some cases will be transferred to other medical centers depending on the degree of their injuries.

They stressed that Egyptian ambulances will not enter deeply into the Palestinian Strip, the target of continuous Israeli bombings, but they will wait on the other side of the crossing at an agreed point to receive the wounded Gazans, in an operation coordinated by the Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent.

For days, Egypt announced that it was prepared to receive and treat “any number of wounded” Palestinians from the Gaza Strip once they are allowed to leave the Palestinian enclave, where 2.2 million people reside.

The Egyptian government, a key mediator between Israel and the Palestinians, stated since mid-October that it has placed hospitals in North Sinai, such as Al Arish and Beir al Abd, as well as the Naser Institute medical center in Cairo, to receive wounded Palestinians.

In addition to the medical centers in North Sinai, Cairo has sent mobile clinics to the area and increased health personnel in various medical specialties, while stockpiling all types of medical supplies, blood bags and putting the hospital on alert. emergency system to treat “epidemics”.

The Gaza Ministry of Health warned on Tuesday that the humanitarian crisis is generating a wave of epidemics that already affects some 3,100 people, most of them children with scabies, diarrhea, bronchial infections, food poisoning and chickenpox.

Several United Nations agencies have denounced the Israeli attacks on the Gaza health system and warned of the deteriorating situation of hospitals in the Palestinian enclave, due to bombings, shortages of medical supplies and lack of fuel, and amid constant communications outages.

EFE

