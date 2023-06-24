Ambulance teams are on duty on the M-4 Don highway in crowded places. The Ministry of Health of Russia announced this on Saturday, June 24, in its Telegram channel.

As specified in the ministry, in the Rostov, Belgorod, Lipetsk, Voronezh, Moscow regions, an increase in duty shifts of territorial centers for disaster medicine and emergency medical care has also been organized.

“The Federal Center for Disaster Medicine of the Russian Ministry of Health monitors the situation around the clock. The center’s team of specialists, if necessary, is ready to quickly move to the scene of the incident to provide medical assistance,» the Ministry of Health said.

In addition, the ministry urged citizens to seek medical help if they feel unwell, including because of the heat. All types of assistance, including emergency and planned, are provided in full.

Earlier that day, the government of the Voronezh region announced that a convoy of military equipment was moving along the M-4 Don highway. Local residents were urged to temporarily not use the M-4 federal road, as well as individual vehicles.

The Governor of the Voronezh Region, Alexander Gusev, said that traffic along the M-4 Don highway in the region was closed from km 464 to km 777. He also urged residents to refrain from traveling on regional and local roads.

Security measures in the regions are being introduced after Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of PMC Wagner, attempted a military mutiny on June 23 by distributing a video about an alleged attack by the Russian Ministry of Defense on PMC rear camps. In turn, the MoD denied these reports. A criminal case was initiated against Prigogine under Art. 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Armed rebellion”).

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday addressed the citizens of Russia and promised to do everything to defend the country. He warned that the rebels would face inevitable punishment.