The ambulance that Pope Francis sent to Ukraine is already in Lviv (Lviv) and will be assigned to the Maternal and Child Health regional center which is receiving sick and wounded patients from Russian bombing.

(Read: Pope Francis denounces the “martyrdom” of Ukraine)

The ambulance emissary has been the Apostolic Almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, on his second mission to Ukraine, where he traveled this weekend from Rome after the pontiff blessed the vehicle last Sunday.

(You are interested in: Pope Francis consecrated Russia and Ukraine to the Virgin of Fatima)

The pope is always the one who builds bridges, the one who brings peace, so this ambulance is for people who suffer, but it also represents the embrace of the Holy Father.

“I am privileged to deliver on behalf of the Holy Father the special gift of the ambulance, which is a symbol, because the ambulance saves lives,” explained the cardinal when making the delivery, according to the Vatican media.

Krajewski added that “it is a way of saying: I am close to you, I suffer with you, I ask and pray for peace for this country that is in great difficulties.”

One of the representatives of the Ukrainian authorities assured “that it is an important gift because the number of refugees in the area has increased considerably.”

The ambulance that the Pope donated to that country in the name of the Catholic Church has already arrived in Lviv, Ukraine. It will be used for maternal and child care, according to Maxim Kozytskyj, head of the regional military administration. pic.twitter.com/d6dsU1l4jV — Fr. Jorge Enrique Mújica, LC (@web_pastor) March 29, 2022

“Thank you Cardinal Krajewski! We thank Pope Francis for his prayers, for remembering Ukraine: it gives us strength! We want our next generation not to see the war and to be healthy,” he added according to Vatican media.

The pope has already sent through the church of Santa Sofía in Rome, a reference church for the Ukrainian community in the capital, medical material to that country, while the Polish cardinal is the second time he has traveled to Ukraine, since he has already been from March 6 to 12 and visited Rivne, Zhovkva and other places “to offer help, support and hope on behalf of Francis”.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

More world news

– Russia announces reduction of military activity in kyiv and Chernigov

– British justice prohibits Juan Carlos I from resorting to his immunity ruling

– Who was the boy who died in a park attraction in Orlando, Florida