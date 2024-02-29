A series of simulations variegate was presented by the publisher during Nacon Connect 2024, with a video which includes scenes from Ambulance Life, Taxi Life, Chef Life and Garden Lifeall titles from 2024, some already released and others on the way.
These are varied simulations, ranging from life in an ambulance to gardening, offering gaming experiences truly for all tastes.
As you can see, these are truly disparate situations and settings, which offer the possibility of experiencing different situations firsthand in the form of a videogame simulation.
Some of these are already available, others are expected in the next few days, as we see in more detail below, in a general overview of the four “life” simulations offered by Nacon in this period.
Simulations for all tastes
Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator is a game that puts us in the shoes of a paramedic on board an ambulancemaking us experience firsthand the emergency situations in which paramedics find themselves dealing with accidents and various other issues, coming to PC and console.
Taxi Life: A Driving Simulator is one driving simulation which places us, in this case, in the role of a taxi driver dealing with various trips and trips to be made around the city, picking up customers and having to deal with the management of the vehicle in city traffic, all arriving on March 7th 2024 on PC and consoles.
Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator is a cooking simulation that sees us in the role of a chef, busy cooking great dishes and managing his own restaurant, with all the situations that this entails in a more or less complete reproduction of the role in question, available since last week on PC and console.
Finally, Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator is an all-round gardening simulation that asks us to use correct gardening techniques, express our creativity and enjoy the serenity that comes from cultivating your own garden.
