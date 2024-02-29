A series of simulations variegate was presented by the publisher during Nacon Connect 2024, with a video which includes scenes from Ambulance Life, Taxi Life, Chef Life and Garden Lifeall titles from 2024, some already released and others on the way.

These are varied simulations, ranging from life in an ambulance to gardening, offering gaming experiences truly for all tastes.

As you can see, these are truly disparate situations and settings, which offer the possibility of experiencing different situations firsthand in the form of a videogame simulation.

Some of these are already available, others are expected in the next few days, as we see in more detail below, in a general overview of the four “life” simulations offered by Nacon in this period.