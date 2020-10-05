The number of ambulance calls in Barnaul has doubled. Almost 70 brigades work around the clock in the city. First of all, they are processed for emergency calls – traffic accidents, strokes, heart attacks, and so on, according to Vesti Altai.

“For us, the normal number of calls is somewhere between 800 and 900. For example, yesterday there were more than 1,700 calls. And today there were 1550, so many calls have never been. There are so many of them that we do not have time to serve in a shift, ”said Evgeny Zulinsky, deputy chief physician of the ambulance station in Barnaul.

There are more patients with ARVI symptoms and fever, notes altapress.ru… Earlier, an outbreak of coronavirus occurred again at the emergency hospital in Barnaul.

Recall that hospitals in the Samara region will increase the bed capacity for those infected with coronavirus infection, and will also involve 10 more ambulance teams. The regional government has allocated 300 million rubles for the wages fund for health care workers.

On September 28, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, spoke about the importance of observing the mask regime and the conditions for expanding restrictions due to the coronavirus. According to her, the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in Russia is associated with non-compliance with preventive measures.