An ambulance was hit by a private car, causing injuries among the medical personnel on board. It happened in the province of Rovigo. The President of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia announced the news: “I have just received news of a serious accident involving an ambulance of the Suem of Ulss 5 Polesana, which occurred in the province of Rovigo. The crew was engaged in a rescue operation in the Municipality of Giacciano (Rovigo), on the Transpolesana road. Unfortunately, the ambulance was hit by a private car, causing injuries among the medical personnel on board”.

“Transport and treatment operations for the injured are currently underway, also with the help of the Suem 118 helicopter. I am following with apprehension the evolution of the situation, which appears very serious – he concludes – I express my most sincere solidarity and closeness to the operators, awaiting further updates on the consequences of the accident”.