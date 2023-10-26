Naples, rescuers in disbelief. The verbal mockery arrives after an emergency call

From Naples Here comes a story that is absurd but unfortunately true. An ambulance who was carrying a woman burned alive it was at the neighbor’s place fined For speeding. The woman’s neighbor – reports Il Messaggero – had it doused it with petrol and set it on fire. The episode dates back to September 5th. A few days ago, on October 21st, Antonella Iaccarino is dead. The 118 operators of Pozzuoli, who intervened, remain the amount to be paid. The story was made known by the association “Nessuno Tocchi Ippocrate”, which in a post on Facebook had vented its anger against the absurd decision.

“Dear Ministry of the Interiornational infringement detection centre, If you really want, we’ll go slowly: but then?”. The association also reconstructed the story: “In particular the health workers they had done everything to save her life, obviously without worrying about respecting the speed limits, to get her to the Cardarelli hospital in time. However, 16 days later the woman diedwhile the ambulance received a fine for speeding.”

