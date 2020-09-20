Two people were injured in an accident involving an ambulance in the east of Moscow, reports RIA News…

This was reported to the agency’s correspondents by a representative of the Moscow headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

According to the interlocutor, as a result of a collision of two cars on the roadway, an ambulance car overturned.

Two people were injured in the road accident. At the moment they are hospitalized in the hospital. Information on the condition of the victims was not specified.

Earlier, in the north-east of Moscow, a child was injured in an accident involving a bus.