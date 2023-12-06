The environmental impact of the pharmaceutical sector is significant due to greenhouse gas emissions (to date approximately 4.5% of global emissions), energy consumption, water consumption, water pollution and waste production. Globally, Merck has invested 148 million euros in 2022 (+4% compared to 2019) to mitigate the environmental impacts produced by its business. And in Italy Merck is constantly improving its performance in the main environmental dimensions. Between 2020 and 2022, Co2 emissions fell by 27.6%, electricity consumption by 2.5% and water consumption by 3.7%. Overall, the monetary value of these positive results of the last three years has been quantified at approximately 1.8 million euros. Furthermore, between 2019 and 2022, Merck Italia recycled approximately 70% of the waste it produced. A significant contribution if you consider that our country is in third place in the EU for waste generated. This is what emerges from the Report ‘The Value of Merck in Italy – Study of the impact of Merck’s presence in Italy for the creation of value for the reference territories and for the country’, carried out by The European House – Ambrosetti for Merck Italia and presented yesterday in Rome.

“It is now certain and shared by everyone – said Raimondo Orsini, General Director of the Foundation for Sustainable Development – that businesses, citizens and territories will be the true engine of the decarbonisation of the economy and the ecological transition. It is therefore fundamental and commendable that a group like Merck has made substantial global commitments to reduce the environmental impacts of its activities, and it is even more important that these commitments are implemented by Merck in Italy, where the water and climate crises are particularly significant.”

“Italy is very important for Merck’s European and also global strategy – declared Jan Kirsten, President and CEO of Healthcare of Merck Italy – In this country we have an integrated and distinctive presence, capable of creating value for the Group and for the territory, with excellence in the areas of pharmaceutical production and R&D. In this last area we stand out both for our contributions to research, with 85 clinical studies in the last three years, and for the level of our researchers. Among these, 58% are women, demonstrating that Diversity & Inclusion, excellence and propensity for innovation go hand in hand. These important results in the promotion of D&I, as well as in the valorization of our people and in the reduction of our environmental impact, so well described in the report created with European House – Ambrosetti, make us proud and strengthen our identity as a company “In love with care “particularly attentive to sustainability”.

Italy “needs greater and growing investments, especially from abroad. In particular, investments in R&D and innovation are those that can most effectively support Italy’s growth and its competitiveness in this economic phase – underlined Valerio De Molli, CEO and Managing Partner of The European House – Ambrosetti – At a global level , it is precisely the pharmaceutical sector that supports growing investments, with a focus on research and innovation: foreign-invested pharmaceutical companies are responsible for 70% of global investments in R&D in the sector and, in our country, for 90% of investments in research clinic. In this context, Merck generates a fundamental contribution for Italy, which we have analyzed and presented with facts and evidence within the impact study presented today”.