“France has had many ministers of labor, but only one minister of workers! It is a few steps from these words pronounced by Marcel Paul in 1971, during the inauguration of the stele erected in homage to the builder of Social Security, that Ambroise Croizat was born in Savoy on January 28, 1901. As can be born then a son of the factory.

In this dawn of misery of the twentieth century, he will see from his child’s window the shadows of the workers who stir, in the dust, the furnaces of the castings. That of the father, Antoine, laborer of labor, who marsh there in the tacky twelve hours a day for 8 sous an hour, barely the price of bread. Social protection like holidays are still only a distant utopia. We point backwards seven days a week, while waiting for the “retreat of the dead”. “Burned in front, icy behind, we die there at 40! “ wrote a witness at the time. Accidents and anger follow one another. On March 21, 1906, Ambroise saw his father leave the factory, red flag in hand, escorted by 10 companions. They have just been dismissed for having dared to create the first CGT union in the valley. Immediately a solidarity strike punctuated by riots spread to all the surrounding factories.

Panicked, the boss gave in after nine days and accepted all the demands: the union, a relief fund, two days of paid leave, a salary increase, but… Antoine Croizat was transferred. The wandering of the family begins, Ugine, Grenoble, Lyon. Nights of the cities, revolts of dignity. 1914. Antoine is called to the butcher’s shops in the trenches. Ambroise must feed the family. At 13, he was hired as a fitter’s helper. Three days later, in a demonstration against the Sacred Union, he joined the CGT. “Fight, don’t let yourself be humiliated!” “ According to the struggles, the father’s words inevitably come back. At 17, he was already leading the big strikes in Lyon’s metallurgy. “The man was a real orator and above all a unifier, constantly chased by the bosses of the companies where he worked”, writes Marcel Rivoire, a companion in struggles. 1920, he joined the PCF and the CGTU and led alongside François Billoux, Maurice Thorez and Gabriel Péri the anti-colonialist battles against the war in the Rif and Syria.

He was only 27 years old when he was appointed general secretary of the CGTU metal federation. Then begins the path of the one we will call “The traveling activist”. “From 1928 to 1935, my father was constantly on the road, leading a strike here, a factory occupation elsewhere…”, remembers Liliane, her daughter. It is on this path that he traces, with Marcel Paul and Prosper Môquet, the battle for popular unity against fascism, which will bring the Popular Front to power. And he will not cease to fertilize it on the ground as in the National Assembly. Elected deputy for Paris in 1936, he will be in the Matignon agreements to forge the great social achievements of the century: 40 hours, paid leave, law on collective agreements which will bear his name. 1939, his road becomes cloudy. Following the German-Soviet non-aggression pact, he is arrested by those who will soon shake hands with Hitler, imprisoned in the prison of Health, convict costume and cannon balls. There followed the ordeal of 17 prisons in France and the deportation to the prison of Algiers where he will live, as Florimond Bonte tells us in the Path of Honor, “forced labor, humiliations and mock execution”.

Released in February 1943, he was appointed by the underground CGT to the Consultative Assembly which surrounded General de Gaulle in the first provisional government. From these benches, he will give his first speech to Radio Alger: “Our people will not have suffered for nothing, we will give them dignity and social security! “ It is to this exhausting task that he will be engaged from November 25, 1945, when he is appointed Minister of Labor. Supported by a mobilized people and the balance of power of the Liberation (29% of the votes in the PCF, 5 million members of the CGT, an employer soiled by its collaboration), it will leave the people their most beautiful conquests: pensions, security social, occupational medicine, works councils, prenatal bonus, doubling of family allowances and maternity leave, considerable improvement in the Labor Code… The dreams and promises of the father for a social identity envied throughout the world. We then understand why there were 1 million of them accompanying him to Père-Lachaise. A Victor Hugo funeral. “Carnations, wreaths of flowers by the thousands for miles. Minors from the North or from Alès, steelworkers from Citroën and Renault, elected officials with scarves, the whole of France had made an appointment here for Ambroise… ”, writes Jean Pierre Chabrol in Humanity of February 19, 1951.

Michel Etiévent

Author of Ambroise Croizat or social invention