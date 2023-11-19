Ambrogini, stadium, security. Salvini-Sala total clash

The stadium, the Ambrogini, the security. Thanks to some noise from influencers, the cases are back on a national level. With Matteo Salvini And Beppe Sala who return to the ring. Salvini declares: “For Sala, one day the problem is Milan and Inter. If there is no stadium in Milan it is the fault of the mayor and a municipal administration who have wasted years doing nothing.”

And again: “On Milan, the mayor who says that there is a newspaper conspiracy. Milan is an extraordinary city. My city is beautiful, modern and innovative in its attraction. That there is a security problem in various neighborhoods of Milan, even right in the center, it’s obvious. And if the mayor says that it’s the fault of a conspiracy by bad Milanese and complacent journalists, well, let’s talk about it. We met with the police this week. Let’s put in an extra 1.5 billion for salaries, resources and new hires. Obviously the mayors must also do their part, the government alone is not enough. There is a problem on the issue of security in Milan. Everyone needs to give their contribution. And if someone denies a security problem in Milan it doesn’t do the good of the city. In Milan I see an administration that is a bit tired, not very motivated. For Sala, then, the problem is the journalists, Carlo Verdone and Elenoire Casalegno. In short, the mayor of Milan has a lot to do do, without causing controversy”.

And again, on the Ambrogini: “The Ambrogini are a 360 degree reward for the city, it is clear that there are different sensitivities, but it seems to me that the mayor has some problems. If the mayor of Milan and the left in Milan They have time to waste on comedians and it’s a problem.” Finally, the stadium: “One day the problem is Milan and Inter and if there is no stadium in Milan it is the fault of the mayor and a municipal administration who have wasted years without doing anything. Then the problem is the Ambrogini… the mayor of Milan has a lot to do without causing controversy but does it seem normal to me that the mayor of Milan has to deal with Pucci? I like him as a comedian then I deal with construction site and subway infrastructures.”

Sala replies point by point to Salvini

Sala doesn’t agree and responds point by point. Indeed, precisely at points, on Facebook. “I don’t deny that there is a safety problem at all and next Friday, together with councilor Granelli and others Franco Gabrielli, I will explain what we intend to do. But I’m not a ganassa, as they say in Milan, I’m not like those who when in opposition ask for the resignation of the Minister of the Interior because he doesn’t know how to manage the landings and then when they govern they do worse, much worse. Should I bring up his statements from recent years, always contradictory, on the stage? Should we talk about the restriction that your Government has placed and which certainly doesn’t help? And in any case the calculations will be made in the end.”

And finally: “the Council is motivated and compact. And then, it’s okay to forget things quickly, but can you explain to us what it has learned (it seems little from this statement) from the dance of the dozens of hypothetical candidacies of the center-right in 2021? “

