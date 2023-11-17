Ambrogini, Lega: Motion of censure to Sala. The Mayor: Nothing to apologize for

Ambrogini, Piscina (Lega): “Motion of censure against Sala”

After tough clash in the city council meeting on Thursday eveningnew reactions from the opposition towards the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala. Thus the leader of the League Samuele Piscina: “The words pronounced last night by Mayor Sala are of an unprecedented gravity, both towards the Chamber and the citizens present. For this reason I will present a motion of censure against him and, as a sign of protest, I will not attend the Ambrogini ceremony”.



“The attitude of the mayor – continues Piscina – has left us truly astonished and it is not the first time he has shown his lack of consideration and rudeness towards the City Councillors. We remind Sala, as I quote verbatim from the Treccani encyclopedia, that the term ‘clientelism’ means ‘system of illicit exchanges of favors and protections in political or administrative life’. In short, we have heard heavy and prosecutable words for which we ask the mayor once again to clarify. If you think someone has committed crimes, clarify who and report it to the police and the individual will think, if necessary, whether to take action against him in other places. Otherwise, he must immediately apologize to the entire Council after accusing us of delinquent acts.”

Again, adds Piscina “I believe that the words spoken by Sala are disrespectful to the institution of the City Council, for the councilors and citizens present, as well as not at all in keeping with the role of First Citizen that he holds. The mayor of Milan should be a balanced figure, capable of listening and open to dialogue, not snooty, arrogant, megalomaniac and without any restraint. The Mayor’s behavior was of unprecedented severity and for this reason last night’s squalid theatrics cannot be overlooked. I invite the entire Chamber to take a united position in defense of the citizens and the council institution by censuring Sala, the Mayor to officially apologize and all the councilors to leave the theater, as a sign of protest, at the moment of the speech of the Mayor during the ceremony of the Ambrogini”.

Sala: “Nothing to apologize for”

Sala responded: “But let them do whatever they want, it’s not like I can influence the behavior of others, if they don’t want to come then they don’t come.” “I don’t think I have anything to apologize for” with the city councilors. The mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala cuts things short after the controversy that arose over the nominations of the Golden Ambroginis and the clash that broke out yesterday in the Milanese parliament when the mayor accused the parties of patronizing methods in the assignment of civic merits on 7 December. “If I use the word clientelism I say that parties often propose names that are either close to them or campaign in some way for their reasons, not for the city – he says on the sidelines of a press conference – The Ambrogini are honors that they go into the memory and teaching of Saint Ambrose and that they must be in the footsteps of a city and not of a political party. Anyone who in good faith examines the proposals understands that everyone proposes their own, instead it is necessary to propose those who are close to the reasons for the city”. To those who ask him if the relationship with the council has deteriorated, he replies: “If to keep it intact I have to stay silent, let it deteriorate. The way we do it is wrong today, if you stay silent it’s no good, if you talk it’s no good good. I exercise my role and express my opinions.”

“Beyond the names, I was also looking at the regulations to understand whether my outburst was substantiated or not – he says the regulations in hand on the sidelines of a press conference – The regulations say that those who, through acts of courage or civic self-sacrifice, have benefited Milan both by making its prestige higher and by serving its institutions with disinterested dedication. I would like to return to this because the regulations are not created just for the sake of doing so. Albertini hands over the direction of the Ambrogini to the city council and I don’t dispute this but they must manage in compliance with the rules.