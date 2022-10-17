Awards – or nominations for awards – hands down. The long wave of the Scudetto effect, of course. From the candidates for the Ballon d’Or at the Gran Gala Aic (tonight), passing through the Ambrogini d’oro, the highest honor of the city, Milan is very popular. And, speaking of Ambrogini, the Rossoneri world finds itself with two nominations for the 2022 civic honors that will be conferred on 7 December: Stefano Pioli and the Curva Sud Milano, the heart of Milan’s supporters and ultra-organized reference group.

The attribution proposals, dated 17 October, are both signed by Alessandro De Chirico, parent company of Forza Italia. The motivations? Pioli is considered “worthy of assignment for the professional role played in sports and for having contributed to the victory of the Scudetto by a Milanese football club”. As for the Curva Sud Milano instead – undoubtedly a particular nomination – because “organized football support is flanked by charitable initiatives for the population, such as donations to AREU in March 2020, at the beginning of the Covid emergency, or the collaboration with the City Angels association for the collection of basic necessities, blankets and clothes for the Milanese homeless on the occasion of the Madonnina derby in February 2022. The Curva Sud Milano, a sports and popular aggregation reality “, contributed” with the support and the incitement to the recent victory of the Rossoneri in the 2021-22 Serie A championship ”. It is difficult to think that two Ambrogini will be assigned to the Rossoneri world, but the nominations remain and are a tangible sign of an important reality that has returned to being at the forefront.