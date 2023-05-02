Ambra Angiolini, on the stage of the concert, remembered Lorenzo Parelli, the 18-year-old who died during the school-work internship in January 2022

This year’s May Day concert was dedicated to a special boy who sadly is no longer with us. He was called Lorenzo Parelli and was chosen as a symbol of yesterday, among the many who, like him, lost their lives at work or even, as in his case, while learning a trade.

It was January 21, 2022 and Lorenzo, a boy from Castions di Strada, a small town in the province of Udine, was finishing his last day of the school-work alternation internship who he was dating.

The Monday next morning he would return to his class regularly of the Professional Training Center of the Bearzi Salesian Institute in Udine. There he would tell his professors and classmates everything he had learned.

In that class, however, Lorenzo Parelli is not there never arrived.

Just before the end of the shift, a heavy steel beamweighing about 150 kg, disengaged and fell on him, knocking him over and killing him instantly.

Those present tried in every way to help him, as well as the rescuers called and immediately rushed to the scene. Every effort, however, was in vain. There life hey dreams of that boy just 18 years are finished in secondswithout anyone being able to avoid it.

Ambra’s dedication to Lorenzo Parelli

Unfortunately Lorenzo is not the only young man who lost his life in similar circumstances. Just think of Giuliano De Seta, who also died a 18 yearsalways in 2022, always while carrying out an alternating school-work internship.

The May Day concert of yesterday.

To remember in particular Lorenzo, visibly moved, thought about it Amber Angiolinipresenter of yesterday’s concert.