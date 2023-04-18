Francesco Renga And Amber Angiolini they were together for a very long time, from 2004 to 2015 and also had two children: Jolanda And Leonardo. Then their paths separated and the separation was not easy, at least for her.

Today Ambra is officially single after breaking up with the Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri. During an interview given to Corriere della Serathe actress returned to the moment of separation from Renga confessing that it was a very difficult and painful period for her.

Luckily, however, it was her colleague who helped her Michael Placido that, by giving him the part in the film Seven Minutes it is as if he had given him an effective therapy to overcome that period.

“During the separation from Francesco, a real mourning, it was above all Michele Placido who offered me the key: in his film Seven Minutes I was able to bring my anger to life. I’m proud of that character, who has the desperate face I had at that time: I constantly had rashes on my nerves” – Amber confessed.

The actress has also been very close to the community for years LGBTQ and on several occasions she was also godmother at the organized Prides.

“It’s my family: I don’t like labelling, but over time I’ve found my most important loved ones there. At first I was little: we talked about love and it seemed normal to me. Then I started working at Mario Mieli and I saw the kids rejected by their families, alone, without a home. Loving a person can’t force you into exile. In a very different way, I too have often had to contend with conformity. Homophobia makes no sense: it is malice that goes against nature, it is being relentless against those who are happy that is wrong. Finding the monster when the monster isn’t there is a form of perversion. Having said that, I struggle with slogans and controversies, just as I see risks in certain exploitations of body positivity” – his story.