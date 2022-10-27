According to Silvia Slitti, the actress is still illegally occupying her house

Over the past few hours, new rumors have emerged about Ambra Angiolini. The actress once again ended up at the center of gossip, although not for sentimental reasons. According to the words of Silvia Slitti, the judge of X-Factor he is still illegally occupying his home. Let’s find out what is happening together.

Ambra Angiolini still lives in the house of Silvia Slitti? In these last hours the story has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The wife of the former footballer Giampaolo Pazzini has returned to talk about the fact that the actress is illegally occupying his home.

It was one that sparked off again phrase pronounced by Ambra herself after Minister Anna Maria Bernini used the song ‘T’appartengo’ to share some Instagram stories. Ambra commented on the Minister’s choice to use this passage with the following words:

I was sorry I didn’t put in lawyers as a child to get some money from that song because they all keep using it and it’s interesting. I could buy houses for example.

Needless to say, the actress’s phrase did not go unnoticed a Silvia Slitti which did not delay her reply.

Regarding the words spent by Ambra, the wife of the former footballer of Giampaolo Pazzini said:

Without words. It was better, so maybe he wasn’t staying at our house.

And, continuing, the woman he has declared:

Yes, it’s still in our house. Yes, it is a crazy situation. Yes, that’s the truth. And yes, she is not ashamed.

It must be said that Ambra Angiolini has never publicly exposed herself about this very delicate affair. The actress has taken legal action and currently we do not know which direction she will take the matter. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be any Announcements about this story that is making a lot of talk.