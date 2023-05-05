Ambra Angiolini: “I was bulimic at 13, I couldn’t ask for help”

“Eating was a way to vent my inability to ask for help.” Ambra Angiolini talks about his fight against a disease he has fought for years, bulimia. “I became bulimic at the age of 13, more or less, due to cancer of the soul”, she said in an interview for Basement Café by Lavazza: the same age in which her star Non è la Rai made her debut on television .

“When I walk around now I say, ‘Don’t minimize.’ That is, don’t make it a disease of the girls who want to be 90-60-90 because that thing there is really unfair bullshit ”, she told the presenter Carlotta Vagnoli. “It’s called a disease, it must be treated, research must be done”, she reiterated, explaining the “path” that she has developed “with some centers specialized in eating disorders”. This is linked “to an experience of love, of the soul which is what I tried to fill above any other desire”, continued Ambra, who said she “always tried to hurt myself and never to hurt others ”.

“I remember many parents when I meet them they ask me: ‘How to do it?’ The thing that comes to mind is that the most effective thing, for me, were the notes left by my mom at random, as I say, at vomiting height, in the bathroom, where I was simply told that whatever I would choose to doing in that situation was fine for her. That is, I was always a right person ”, she said, moved. “So I say: leave traces of love, don’t try to solve it. Because that is a solution that we find in our journey”.