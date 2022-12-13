The actress goes to the hospital to visit a girl and together they sing the song T’appartengo

Over the past few hours the name of Amber Angiolini has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip. In fact, the actress became the protagonist of a gesture that moved everyone and that the gossip magazines are talking about a lot. Let’s find out together what Ambra did.

In the last few hours Ambra Angiolini went to the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan to visit a tiktoker mother hospitalized for a cancer. The two became the protagonists of a truly moving moment that moved the entire population of the web. The actress made herself available for a real tutorial to dance the song that made her famous, T’appartengo.

These were the words that Veronica addressed to Amber as soon as he saw her:

Are you ready? Yes you’re ready come on, more ready than that. This is medicine.

Before singing the song ‘T’appartengo’ together, the actress said:

This song is useless. But that’s what it’s for, okay? It heals crazy things.

After Amber’s words, the two women sang the song together song, becoming the protagonists of a moment that has proved to be a real success on the web. Among the many comments written following the sharing of the video we can read:

Good luck Veronica! One question, why Ambra so close to you?

The answers of the other followers who commented as follows were not slow in arriving:

Either she’s a friend of theirs or she’s the only one who, seeing the videos, has come forward to stay close and support them.

Veronica’s husband resumes the scene. According to what emerges from the web, on the man’s social profiles it is possible to notice some videos in which they appear not only Amber but also the daughter Jolanda who plays together with the couple’s son Nathan who has recently defeated a cancer.