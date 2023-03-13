After the end of the relationship with Massimiliano Allegri, the actress made her new love official on Instagram.

Amber Angiolini seems to have turned after the end of the relationship with Massimiliano Allegri and found love again. After the indiscretion of the weekly Diva and Woman who had published photos that showed her together with her new flame, now she herself has made the relationship official with a series of Instagram stories.

It was the 42-year-old colleague who broke into Amber’s heart Andrew Bosch and the two would fall in love right on the set of Civil protection where they both acted.

The first Instagram story together arrived a few hours ago directly from Ambra’s profile who photographed her boyfriend who flew to Milan to applaud her after the performance at the theater with the show “The knot”.

After the show, the couple had dinner with her parents and their children Yolanda and Leonardo born from the actress’s previous relationship with the singer-songwriter Francesco Renga.

In short, if this is not a way to formalize the story we are close. The actress also showed that Andrea is now a fixed part of her in her life and the demonstration that her parents are already aware of everything shows how things are serious between Amber and Andrea.

The spark would be born on set

A non-random gesture given that Amber has always been very reserved in her private life. After the end of the tormented story with the coach Massimiliano Allegri, the actress seems to have found her serenity again. The story between the two would explode little by little.

The spark would have arrived last spring when the two starred in the Rai series on Stromboli Civil protection. Almost a year has passed since that moment and the latest photos to publish show more than serious intentions for the two.