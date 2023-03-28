“When I was little, I saw a movie where there was a girl at a party where everyone was dressed up and having a good time. She had a panic attack: she started eating anything from the buffet, then she ran to the bathroom to vomit everything. That scene entered my head and when I started not feeling well I copied it – the actress revealed -. Bulimia made my body guilty of having become different from what I had become famous for ”. She tells Ambra Angiolini to Sette del Corriere in a long interview in which she talks about her about her fragility and about her about her eating disorders when she was younger.

A “fault” by which Angiolini managed not to get sucked in: “People were only interested in me becoming thin again, while I was coming to terms with the abyss I had inside. So I closed my eyes: I couldn’t get distracted by that stuff, I couldn’t listen to them before I understood what was happening to me ”, she continued. And perhaps, the very strength of deciding for herself helped her to ignore the portrait of her that her society had made of her, almost suffocating her: “Bulimia is like having a tumor in the soul. There isn’t an immediate cure, the same for everyone: it’s a personal process that must be gone through to the end. If you anesthetize yourself the disease becomes you and you don’t take it off anymore. To the girls I say: ‘Start taking it off and keeping it close to you. She’ll go part of the way with you but at some point you’ll let go of her hand and she’ll walk away’,” she later explained.

And in fact, even for the singer the cure came over time and the affection of the family was fundamental: “My mother left me notes, Post-its at vomiting height. Or songs. At first they made me feel guilty, then it was important to feel that there was no judgement, that for her I was not my illness. I began to think bulimia was something I could walk away from,” she confessed. The birth of her daughter Jolanda, conceived together with Francesco Renga (from whom Angiolini later separated), was the icing on the cake of a path of rebirth: “Jolanda has filled a void. When I found it inside my belly I felt that that piece of love I was looking for everywhere was actually inside me”.