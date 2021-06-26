Skyrim mods never cease to amaze, especially in cases like the one at hand, which seek to recreate a practically zero game using the title’s content creation engine and tools.

Ambitious Skywind mod that seeks to recreate the entirety of Morrowind in Skyrim shows its enormous progress with a new development diary. The project started around 2012, after the release of the first version of Skyrim. However, the development of the mod has started to accelerate and reach a regular work rate, with a large team of developers, during the last years.

We look back to remember the 5 most memorable moments in Bethesda RPGs

According to the developers of the ambitious mod, over the last year they have finished about a hundred dungeons, promising that the catacombs will be an improvement over the originals of the title thanks to additions in terms of traps, secrets and combat encounters.

As for the 2D design, all the concept art has been completed, so the artists are now working on the loading screens and textures. Vivec, the capital of Vvardenfell, has been officially completed, although the team is currently working on populating it with NPCs.

The mod will not only be limited to the graphic aspect, but will also include new missions and ways to approach them and random encounters around the world, similar to those already present in Skyrim.

Ambitious Skywind mod that seeks to recreate the entirety of Morrowind in Skyrim shows its enormous progress

We hope you are as eager to try Skywind as we are. Considering that Starfield, Bethesda’s new RPG, won’t be out until the end of next year, we don’t expect a new Elder Scrolls to arrive until at least 2025 or 2026, so these types of mods can help make more. pleasant waiting. If you want to know more details about its progress, you can take a look at the video of the development diary that we have attached to the news.

Last updated on 2021-03-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.