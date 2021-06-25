Skoda wants more women at the top, more electric cars, more digital technologies on board and more cars to sell. The ambition is to be in the top five of largest car manufacturers in Europe by 2030.











That said CEO Thomas Schäfer this week during a meeting in Prague. That growth is not going to be easy yet, because while the car industry has grown by more than 5 percent on an annual basis in recent years, Schäfer expects the market to grow at only 1.2 percent per year in the coming years and that competition will increase significantly as a result. .

Nevertheless, Schäfer sees growth opportunities for Skoda, which is now in eighth place in the top ten largest car manufacturers in Europe. ,,We are going to tap additional markets, for example in India and Russia. We also want to market three completely new electric vehicles by 2030, which will be positioned below the Enyaq iV in both price and size.”

Skoda says it is going for a realistic growth strategy without castles in the air. “Part of this is that the complexity of the model range is reduced, so that consumers better understand which car to choose,” said the CEO. “And we will invest more in online sales. In the coming years, a fifth of our turnover comes via the internet.”

Women in the top

Schäfer also wants more diversity. “By the end of the decade, one in four positions in Skoda’s management should be held by a woman. We need a different focus. Also, not all of our customers are 55 years old, male and straight. We want more female talent on board and we will manage that from above because otherwise it would take too long.”

Fortunately, the core values ​​of Skoda remain. In this way, the handy gadgets that the brand has hidden in all cars are retained and Skoda will continue to supply almost identical products as Volkswagen, at a lower price. A concept that is certainly very popular in a country like the Netherlands, because a car like the fully electric Skoda Enyaq sold better here this year than the Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 combined.

