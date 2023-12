Entergram announced that the visual novel AMBITIOUS MISSION will be released in Japan on March 21, 2024. Developed by Saga Planetsthe title will be available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. In addition to Standard Edition from 8,228 yen (about €52) one will be released Limited Edition from 10,978 yen (approximately €69) which will include an acrylic figure and a Drama CD.

Source: Entergram Street Gematsu