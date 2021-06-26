Waiting for Elden Ring, the modder community gets down to business with FromSoftware’s RPG.

Without a doubt, Dark Souls was among the most influential games of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era, but among the many professional developers who have been inspired by its combat system, its multiplayer or its dark fantasy universe there is also a great modder community that he is about to launch one of his biggest projects to date.

Is about Nightfall, a project that 3DJuegos has been on our radar for a long time. Among its creators there are names as famous as Grimrukh, author of Daughters of Ash; and is set up as a direct sequel to FromSoftware’s legendary RPG. It takes place in familiar places and in completely new ones, maintaining the greatest possible respect for the official background of the franchise.

Dark Souls: Nightfall now features a new trailer where to familiarize yourself with its combat system, its dialogues and locations, where the release date also appears: December 21, 2021. That is, exactly one month before Elden Ring hits stores. It is recommended that you monitor the YouTube channel that hosts the video to find download links when the time comes.

As the community works on the final months of Dark Souls: Nightfall, FromSoftware continues to do the same with Elden Ring. According to Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin, the great architects of their world, the game will be deeply linked to the 2010 game on a narrative level, and also playable. We know new details about his world and his gameplay following the presentation of E3 2021.

More about: Dark Souls and Bandai Namco.