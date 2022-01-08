There are strange places in the world, and these 10 belong to that group. They are sites abandoned. Almost all of them ended in tragedy, but time and history did not completely destroy them: somehow they still stand and either due to their atmosphere or the action of nature, they acquired a certain beauty that is irresistible in the eyes of travelers. .

‘Civitatis’, a platform for activities, excursions and guided tours in Spanish, made a compilation of the best abandoned places in the world.

Castle Bannerman

Away from the chaos of the Big Apple, about 80 kilometers from New York City and along the Hudson River, are the ruins of a castle in the rocky island of Pollepel. A lonely place where the ravages of time have done their work and several tragedies prevented the project of an entrepreneur from taking place.

From Pollepel, there are also some stories of sorcery.

Scotsman Francis Bannerman bought the island in 1900 and had a complex built to store military equipment. When the businessman died, the project was cut short; then there was an explosion that destroyed part of the building and, years later, the ferry to and from the island sank.

Only controlled guided tours are allowed.

Water elevator in Gordejuela

In Tenerife, Spain, there is a building of 1903. The old industrial complex was one of the first accommodation for workers.

It was one of the most innovative buildings for its time because the first steam engine on the Island of Tenerife was installed there. With the passage of time the project did not work as expected and had to close.

Now the ruins of the water lift in Gordejuela, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, create a mysterious and fascinating landscape at the same time. It is surprising that they are still standing despite the waves that crash against their walls.

The Rubjerg Knude Fyr Lighthouse

In 1899, a 24-meter-high lighthouse was built on top of a cliff, 60 meters above sea level. Its function was to light the way for ships during storms. But, being between mountains of quicksand, the strong winds caused the sand to be burying little by little, to the point that its light could no longer be seen.

The lighthouse on the Danish island of Vendsyssel-Thy, north of the Jutland peninsula, had to be abandoned. It later became a museum, which was also abandoned and, in 2019, it was moved inland. Otherwise it would have been on the verge of falling in a very few years. Now, it can already be visited by tourists.

Passion fruit

In the province of Cáceres, in Spain, Granadilla is a walled town founded by the Arabs in the 9th century. In 1160 it was conquered and integrated into the Kingdom of León. And during the Franco era it was expropriated in order to turn it into a dam, so it had to be abandoned by its inhabitants. Part of it was sunken but it was finally rescued and today it is considered a historical-artistic complex.

It retains the beauty of its layout, its walls and castle but still maintains its ghost town atmosphere. It was included in the touristic map after it was one of the locations of the movie ‘Átame’, by the Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar.

Kolmanskop

Africa It has many landscapes that are considered one of the most beautiful that the human eye can witness, but it also preserves amazing sites. In NamibiaThis can be seen in the ghost town of Kolmanskop buried in the sand. It is an old mining town occupied by Germans who were searching for diamonds in the early 20th century.

It was abandoned when the diamondsAnd now the Namib desert has taken over the city: sand has invaded every corner of the houses and old shops.

Belchite

It’s weird to say. But the Belchite ruins they are beautiful; They even look like the surreal setting of a movie with a catastrophic story. The latter is true: the Spanish Civil War left incalculable consequences and damage in this town in the province of Zaragoza, in Spain.

It is a strange sensation to walk among its buildings and monuments that were almost destroyed and totally abandoned after 1937. It is an unmissable visit for visitors to the Aragon region. There is also no shortage of guided tours in search of paranormal events because it is said that there, in Belchite, ghosts live.

Train cemetery in the Salar de Uyuni

In the Bolivian highlands, in the department of Potosí, is the imposing Salar de Uyuni, a white desert rich in lithium and other minerals. Near this spectacular natural landscape it is possible to visit a train cemetery, an extensive area that served as a resting place for locomotives that in their splendid years transported gold, silver and tin, and, now, are turned into scrap metal.

Why its oblivion? The answer was a war against Chile to gain access to the sea.

Bannack

Bannack, founded in 1862 for its rich gold mines, it is a true ghost town of U.S and a historical gem, although little frequented by tourists. Today it is a dusty and abandoned town in the state of Montana, but it retains that Old West charm. His decline, it is said, was the fault of his sheriff (police authority) who led a gang of robbers.

The buildings that still stand, such as the Hotel Meade, retain some of their beauty, but give many visitors the chills. In fact, it is possible to hire guided hikes in search of scares.

Crashed Plane by Solheimasandur

In the town of Vík, in Iceland, there is a United States military plane that crashed in 1973 on the beach of Solheimasandur. There he stayed, surrounded by black sand.

The ship SS Ayrfield

Half an hour from Sydney, you can find an abandoned ship that turned into a forest. During the Second World War, in Homebush Bay, Australia, it was abandoned after the closure of the scrapping yard (graveyard of ships). As the years passed, mangrove trees grew everywhere.

It looks like a sculpture suspended in the water, very attractive to tourists.

* With information from El Universal / Mexico (GDA)