Ambipar ESG, which works with waste management, raised R$ 1.2 billion in debentures, in a public offering that was registered on the 18th. The operation should be settled on Tuesday, 25th. The papers will have a term of 5 years.

The funds raised will be used for cash replacement, refinancing, future payments and liability management, according to the transaction document.

The remuneration of the securities is the CDI variation plus a rate of 2.75% per year. This is the third issue of debentures by Ambipar ESG.

The lead coordinator of the operation is Itaú BBA. The union also includes Banco Sumitomo Mitsui Brasileiro.