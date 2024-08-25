Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/25/2024 – 20:44

Ambipar, an environmental management company, announced on Sunday night (25) a partnership with the National Association of Recyclable Material Collectors (Ancat) for the creation of the Circular Project, with the aim of professionalizing recycling cooperatives in Brazil. The project also foresees the replacement of the traditional carts of recyclable material collectors with electric tricycles.

Ancat has 512 associated cooperatives and 766 thousand tons of recovered waste, representing more than 20% of the collection of recyclable material in Brazil. In total, the association manages to cover an ecosystem of up to 3 thousand cooperatives and around one million collectors, according to a statement from Ambipar to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

“The Circular Project consists of transforming the operations of these cooperatives by professionalizing the entire waste treatment process,” the document states. The company notes that the initiative will “support the formalization of cooperative workers, the installation and renewal of equipment for handling and separating materials, and the implementation of management focused on productivity.”

Regarding the replacement of carts with electric tricycles, Ambipar emphasizes that the objective “is to facilitate transportation, increase productivity and reduce the load, thus optimizing manual labor with the use of clean and sustainable energy for the environment”.