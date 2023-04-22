The spokesman did not give any details about the cargo or the passengers.

The incident is considered “very rare”, since the European Union closed airports and airspace in Europe to all Russian airlines in February 2022.

The trip sparked interest on social media on Saturday.

Sources on social media indicated that the trip was aimed at transporting a number of Russian diplomats “expelled” from Germany and returning them to Moscow.

The German authorities decided to expel Russian diplomats in large numbers on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Tass.

“The authorities of the Federal Republic of Germany decided to carry out a mass expulsion of members of the Russian diplomatic missions in Germany. We strongly condemn these measures of Berlin, which continue to clearly destroy the entire range of relations between Russia and Germany,” the Russian statement read.

“In response to Berlin’s hostile actions, the Russian side decided to expel German diplomats from Russia, as well as to significantly reduce the maximum number of staff of German diplomatic missions.”