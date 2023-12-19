Brand founders give tips for travel entrepreneurs; watch the interview

A Ambidextrous is a consultancy that promises to improve the quality of a company. The work takes place through mentoring, team training and workshops (events that bring together people interested in the same subject).

The founders, Lilian Cruz It is Andrea Dietrich, said that the company's name came to represent its purpose. The word “ambidextrous” is used to refer to people who can write with their left and right hands. In the market, it is used to refer to leaders who work in a balanced way in management, innovation and financial control.

Andréa talks about 3 pillars for serving clients who seek Ambidextrousness: strategy, process and culture. She states that everyone needs to be aligned for the corporation to flow in the best possible way.

Both entrepreneurs gave an interview to PodSonhar, a podcast in partnership with Entrepreneurial Power. The program is shown every Tuesday on the YouTube channel of Power360always at 7am.

Watch (52min55s):

The businesswomen gave tips for first-time entrepreneurs. According to them, it is necessary to be open to possibilities of obtaining new knowledge in different ways. They talk about reading new books and trying to have lunch with people who have different points of view than theirs.

Regarding hiring at the company, they recommended focusing on people with different profiles. “It’s not just gender diversity. It’s diversity of thought, of repertoire”declared Lilian.

It would also be important to learn from competitors so as not to be left behind and know how to diversify business models.

X-RAY