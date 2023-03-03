Company presented growth in beverage production for the 10th consecutive quarter

A Ambev released this Thursday (2.Mar.2023) the balance sheet for the 4th quarter of 2022. The company recorded a record volume of beverages and reached its 10th quarter of consecutive growth. read the full balance sheet (2.2 MB).

The company had net revenue of R$ 22.7 billion, a growth of 3.1% compared to the same period last year. Regarding the adjusted profit, the company recorded R$ 5.3 billion and ended the year with a profit of R$ 15.6 billion.

Adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was R$7.1 billion, up 4.8%. In 2022, the index was BRL 23.8 billion and grew by 3.9%.

In a results conference call, the CEO of Ambev, Jean Jereissati, informed that the increase in volume is related to the World Cup. Growth in the period was led by Brazil and Argentina, the main football powers in South America, while volumes declined in the rest of the continent.

Regarding 2023, the executive highlighted the return of Carnival after the pandemic restrictions as a good indicator for the next quarter’s results.

At the end of January, Ambev was accused of practicing tax inconsistencies in the amount of R$ 30 billion. The company that sells drinks is also a business of the trio Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira, Americanas’ reference shareholders.

The company has denied the allegations and said they relate to tax disputes. “These disputes are a reflection of the complexity of the Brazilian tax system and a reality of many companies”explained the company.