The beverage multinational Ambev announced 520 job openings for sales, logistics, transport and work safety areas. The opportunities are for the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Acre, Mato Grosso, Rio Grande do Sul, Maranhão, among others.
To apply for the selection process, in addition to a registration on the site, it will be necessary to fill out a form with data or send a resume already completed. The company provides information such as job requirements, assignments and activities on its website.
🇧🇷INSS agencies will have special hours on match days in Brazil
The benefits vary according to the vacancy, but some offered are: dental plan, health plan, meal allowance, food or cafeteria on site, Christmas basket, Gympass and sales of products to employees. There are effective opportunities for internships and apprentices.
View the list of available positions:
- Warehouse checker;
- Driver;
- Franchise Coordinator;
- Joint Improvement Specialist;
- Logistics – Control Analyst;
- Technician/Production Technician I Master;
- Planning Technician (JUNDIAÍ) 565;
- Logistics – Route Analyst;
- Automation Supervisor/Engineer;
- Senior Business Representative (CNH B);
- Mechanical Technician – Packaging (SAPUCAIA);
- Technician/Control Technician – Extreme CDR;
- Warehouse checker;
- Technician/Laboratory Technician;
- Financial – Financial Analyst;
- Electromechanical Technician (Anápolis Brewery);
- Technical Operator Packaging;
- Electromechanical Technician (Amazon Brewery);
- Logistics – Distribution Analyst;
- Logistic Forklift Operator;
- People and Management – Apprentice;
- Logistics – Route Analyst (CDL – Santa Luzia);
- Occupational Safety Technician/Technician;
- Sales – Calculation of Results Analyst;
- Warehouse Supervisor/Supervisor;
- Technician / Automation Technician;
- Electrical Technician (Cachoeiras de Macacu – RJ);
- Execution – Execution Representative;
- People and Management – People and Management Analyst;
- Lecturer;
- People and Management – People and Management Analyst (Cuiabá Brewery);
- Sales – Business Representative;
- Joint Improvement Specialist;
- Maintenance Technician (C.UBERLÂNDIA);
- Chemical Technician Cervejaria da Amazônia.
#Ambev #opens #vacancies #areas #Brazil
Leave a Reply