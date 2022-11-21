The beverage multinational Ambev announced 520 job openings for sales, logistics, transport and work safety areas. The opportunities are for the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Acre, Mato Grosso, Rio Grande do Sul, Maranhão, among others.

To apply for the selection process, in addition to a registration on the site, it will be necessary to fill out a form with data or send a resume already completed. The company provides information such as job requirements, assignments and activities on its website.

The benefits vary according to the vacancy, but some offered are: dental plan, health plan, meal allowance, food or cafeteria on site, Christmas basket, Gympass and sales of products to employees. There are effective opportunities for internships and apprentices.

View the list of available positions: