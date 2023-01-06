The Ambev brewery has 70 vacancies open for several states in Brazil in areas such as logistics, marketing, finance, technology, among others.

The opportunities are for apprentices, interns and permanent positions. In addition, the company is also accepting resumes for its talent bank.

Vacancies are for several states, from Rio Grande do Sul to Acre. For more details on opportunities, access the Ambev careers website.

