Ambev’s 2025 Trainee and Internship Program is open and accepting applications from students until September 3rd.

For the Trainee program, candidates can choose the area of ​​greatest interest: Business or Supply Chain. The process is open to candidates from all courses, with the prerequisite of completing their undergraduate degree between December 2022 and December 2024, and availability to live in other states. Salaries range up to R$8,500 per month.

For the Internship Program, the candidate must be expected to complete their degree between December 2025 and December 2026, and be available to work in person.

“The Trainee and Internship Programs are essential to our business, and are responsible for attracting a significant portion of our future leadership. We are looking for excellent people who dream big and make things happen. People who are eager to transform, want to develop themselves and deliver results with a focus on Ambev’s strategy,” says João Vitor Marinho, Ambev’s People and Development Director.

To register or obtain more information about the programs, access the company’s website.