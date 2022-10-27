The result represents a drop of 13.9% compared to the same period in 2021; net revenue is R$ 20.6 billion

The world’s largest brewer, ambev recorded adjusted net income of R$ 3.229 billion in the 3rd quarter of 2022. The result represents a drop of 13.9% compared to the same period in 2021, when the company totaled R$ 3.753 billion.

Ambev released this Thursday (27.Oct.2022) the new financial statement. Here’s the intact (1 MB).

Adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in the 3rd quarter of Ambev was R$ 5.6 billion, an increase of 2.4%.

The company’s net revenue, in turn, grew by 11.3% compared to the 2021 quarter, from R$18.492 billion to R$20.587 billion.

In its report, Ambev justified the increase by “Brazilian commercial performance” and fur “2-digit net revenue growth in Beer Brasil (+17.1%) and NAB Brasil (+35.8%) [em referência a bebidas não-alcoólicas]”.

“Our business in Brazil continues to build momentum, delivering double-digit revenue and Ebitda growth”said the CEO of Ambev, Jean Jereissati.

According to him, the result “more than made up for continued headwinds” in some of the company’s international operations.