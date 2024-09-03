From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/03/2024 – 11:25

THE Ambev extended the registration period for its internship and trainee program until Thursday, 5th.

Trainee

For the opportunities of traineethe candidate can choose the area of ​​greatest interest: Business or Supply Chain.

The process is open to candidates from all courses, with the prerequisite of completing their undergraduate degree between December 2022 and December 2024, and availability to live in other states. Salaries range up to R$8,500 per month.

Internship

Already for the internship programthe candidate must be expected to complete their degree between December 2025 and December 2026, and be available to work in person. They must choose between the Business or Supply areas. There are vacancies in 27 cities across the country.

Registrations

To register or obtain more information about the programs, visit the company website.