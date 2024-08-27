From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/27/2024 – 18:52

Ambev announced this Tuesday, the 27th, that Carlos Eduardo Klutzenschell Lisboa will take over as the company’s executive president from January 1, 2025.

Carlos Lisboa is currently a member of the company’s Board of Directors and CEO of the Middle Americas Zone (“MAZ”) at Anheuser-Busch InBev (“AB Inbev”), and will replace Jean Jereissati Neto, currently in the position. Jean Jereissati will take over as CEO of MAZ.

The executive is a business administrator and, according to Ambev, has held several leadership positions in the sales and marketing areas of both the Company and AB Inbev since 1993.

Among the positions, Lisboa served as Vice President of Marketing at Ambev between 2005 and 2011, CEO of Labatt between 2013 and 2014, Vice President of Global Brands at AB Inbev between 2014 and 2016, CEO of Latin America South at Ambev between 2016 and 2018, and CEO of MAZ since January 2019.